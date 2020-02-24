ODSG to recruit primary school teachers – SUBEB Chairman

Ondo State to recruit primary school teachers- SUBEB Chairman.

The chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), in Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu says the State government under the leadership of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu will soon recruit more teachers to the state’s primary schools.

Princess Odu made this statement during the commissioning of St. John Anglican Primary School, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

It would be recalled that Saint John Anglican school was one of the projects commissioned earlier today in marking the third year anniversary of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as the State Governor.

According to a paper made available to the press by her special assistant on media and publicity, Mike Kuwoye, Princess Odu said the Governor would have recruited teachers before now but he didn’t want to employ without paying them.

She noted that Arakunrin inherited seven months salary’s debt out of which he had offset six remaining one month outstanding. The subeb boss submitted that all leave bonus arrears inherited from the past administration had also been paid.

Odu said, SUBEB had achieved construction of new classrooms in six hundred and sixty-two (662) Schools, supplied ten thousand, six hundred and seventy-two (10,672) furniture to primary schools, provided two hundred and sixty-four (264) mobile laboratories, carried out perimeter fencing of six hundred and sixty-two (662) primary schools, renovated of six hundred and sixty-two (662) computer center primary schools among others under Arakunrin Akeredolu’s led administration.

Princess Odu posited that these and many others are the reasons why the Governor is yet to recruit teachers but gave assurance that the recruitment of teachers to the state’s primary schools would start in earnest.