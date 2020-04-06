NYC distributes Hand Sanitizers and Relief Materials Across Nigeria

The Nigerian Youth Congress, coordinating body of Youth groups and Organizations in the Federal Republic of Nigeria has commenced the distribution of Hand Sanitizers and Relief Materials, through the office of the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Youth and Students Affairs and Senator Andy Uba Foundation, across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

In line with its mandate of Community Service and Social Outreach, the coordinating Youth Body commence the distribution of Medical and Relief Materials to complement the efforts of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to Nigerians and it is expected to go round the country in combating the spread of the deadly Novel CoronaVirus (COVID 19) within the country.

Declaring the event open, the Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigerian Youth Congress, Dr. Yakubu Shendam alongside the President of Nigerian Youth Congress, Comrade Blessing Akinlosotu call on Nigerians not to panic but follow all the laid down precautions and safety procedures by the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control at this critical time that the country and the world is facing a difficult health challenge.

The NYC is partnering with the Andy Uba Foundation and Nigerian Youth Taskforce on COVID 19 for the nationwide execution and implementation of this laudable initiative.

The distribution which was launched yesterday in Anambra State is expected to go round the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Chairman, Governing Board noted that the coordinating Youth body is battle-ready to support the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop the spread of the deadly virus and reiterated the commitment of the Governing Board to support the initiative of the distribution of the materials.

In his speech, the President, Blessing Akinlosotu thanked all the volunteers who are willing to support for proper distribution of the entire materials to the masses of Nigerian. He used the medium to appreciate the donor, Senator Andy Uba Foundation and also urge many other well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiatives of the organization with more materials for the benefit of the entire citizens in other to defeat the deadly virus.