NIPR HAILS GOV AKEREDOLU’S STRIDES IN INFRASTRUCTURE, INDUSTRILIZATION, OTHERS

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has hailed the giant strides of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, especially in the areas of Infrastructural development,industrialization and other sectors.

The NIPR President and Chairman of Council, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka , Akure, the state capital on Thursday.

The NIPR President, who said he had visited Akure before Governor Akeredolu assumed office, commended the Governor for the infrastructural transformation of the state capital.

Mallam Sirajo said: ”We are very glad with what we have seen you do in Ondo State. It justifies the nagging persistent by our state chapter here that we should come and perform the investiture on you as one of our Patrons.

”We are aware of the massive infrastructural development you are doing in Ondo state. We have been to Akure before you were Governor and we are in Akure now. We have seen the difference. We have seen the flyover, the industrialization, the Ondo -Liyin industrial hub. All these are handiwork of purposeful leadership. We are ready to come and perform the investiture soon.”

The NIPR boss informed the Governor that members of the institute are in the state to pay their last respect to the late Alex Akinyele whom he described as a Public Relations man per excellence.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the visit of the President and other members of the NIPR.

While describing the late Alex Akinyele as a Public Relations guru who lived his life in PR, the Governor said the late Akinyele was a true son of the state that everyone was proud of.

Governor Akeredolu explained that his administration decided to construct the Ore flyover to put an end to the incessant deaths recorded along the cross section of the road.