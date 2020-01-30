NBA lauds Akeredolu over support for Ondo Bar

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Okitipupa Branch, has lauded the various interventions and supports of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, towards the progress of the Bar in the state.

Former chairman of the branch, Olusanmi Tobase, Esq, who led members of the executive of the Okitipupa NBA on a courtesy visit to the Governor on Thursday, said it is the first in the history of the state that a Governor would identify with the programs and activities of the NBA.

Tobase noted that Lawyers in the state are excited about the way and manner Governor Akeredolu is giving support and recognition to the NBA in the state.

The former chairman also used the occasion to invite Governor Akeredolu to the forthcoming Bar/Law Week of Okitipupa branch holding between 4th and 7th of February this year.

While welcoming the NBA team, Arakunrin Akeredolu promised to continue to contribute his quota to the development and progress of the Bar.