My Hands On The Plough, No Looking Back, Says Gov. Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the various landmark projects so far delivered by his administration in less three years across all sectors as both monumental and transformational.

The governor who rated the performance index of his administration higher than the previous administrations in critical sectors assured that the pathway to geometric development which his administration has created for Ondo State will not be allowed to dwindle.

Speaking in Ifon the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the State at an Empowerment Programme, Governor Akeredolu categorically stated that historians hands were already on the plough and that his sleeves rolled up to accelerate the development process of the Sunshine State, adding that nothing would be allowed to derail it.

“We are proud to say that the number of roads we have constructed in three years, no government in Ondo State has done it in eight years. The records and the roads are there across the state for everybody to see.

“Quite a number of things we have done are visible everywhere across the state. The number of schools that we have done in these three years, no government has done that much before. We have rehabilitated and constructed new boreholes all over the state to provide safe and portable water for our people across the state, he said.

The empowerment programme organized by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Timehin Adelegbe for his constituents in Ose and Owo Federal Constituency brought together, Members of the State Executive Council, Royal Fathers, Board members of the National Film and Video Censor and officials of the National Directorate of Employment, politicians and various artisan groups with persons living with impairment.

While describing the Empowerment Programme as one of the dividends of quality representation, Governor Akeredolu said Hon Adelegbe has distinguished himself as one of the committed frontlinners in the ongoing efforts at making Ondo State get to higher grounds.

He appreciated the National Film and Video Board as well as the National Directorate of Employment whose cooperation with the House of Representatives member helped in no small measure at ensuring that Ondo State was not shortchanged.

The House of Representatives member, Hon Timehin Adelegbe who showcased what he has done so far at enhancing the wellbeing of people of the Federal Constituency, stated the number of projects for the area which he facilitated into the Year 2020 Federal Budget that would ultimately make life worth living for them upon completion.

The Olufon of Ifon , Oba Israel Adeusi used the occasion to laud Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his commitment to good governance and urged the governor to continue in his unwavering determination at making the people the centre-piece of his administration.

Two Federal Government Agencies, National Film and Video Censors Board and National Directorate of Employment collaborated with the House of Representatives member to empower beneficiaries who went home with cash and various items like Generators, Hairdryers, Sewing Machines and Wheelchairs.