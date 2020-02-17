Mrs Akeredolu lays foundation for Ada Emeabiam Development Centre (ADEDEC)

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu today laid the foundation for Ada Emeabiam Development Centre (ADEDEC), at Emeabiam, Owerri West, saying it is a dream come true.

Mrs. Akeredolu who made history with the gesture said she was moved by the needless deaths of pregnant women in her community.

According to her, the idea was conceptualized to address so many areas which include medical access, training and empowerment of the youths in different skill areas among others saying such access will bring development to the community.

The historic event was witnessed and supported by members of the Sharing Hope Foundation, the monarch of the community, His Royal Majesty, Eze Engr. Eunan O. Eke Okpo I of Umuokpo among other chiefs with the ultimate goal to transform Emeabiam into a peaceful and resourceful community.

Speaking on the aims of the Development Centre, Mr. Chidi Nkwocha said the centre will among others house an ICT centre and community clinic with the aim to promote healthy lifestyles, discover talents, empower the people and partner government to support implementation of development projects in the community.

Mrs. Akeredolu had earlier paid a courtesy visit to Eze Eke Okpo and members of his cabinet in the palace where she intimated them about Sharing Hope Foundation’s medical outreach in the state.

Mrs. Akeredolu who said the team was in Ondo State last year to conduct a medical outreach and had also done same in the last one week noted that the team will provide similar medical services in Emeabiam at no cost.

In his remarks, Eze Eke Okpo said the community is very elated to receive the team and that the community is happy its expectation is coming to pass.

While also welcoming the guests, Eze Eke Okpo presented the traditional kola to Mrs. Akeredolu and honoured the guests with traditional caps, just as he presented Sharing Hope Foundation with Humanitarian Service Award in recognition of their services to humanity.

The leader of the team, Dr. Emeka Anyanwu in his remarks promised that the initiative will become a yearly venture and that his team will pull resources together to make next year’s event a bigger one.

Other highlights of the day’s event include a visit to Comprehensive Secondary School, Emeabiami and the Arts Gallery, Freedom Square, Owerri by with members of the medical team.