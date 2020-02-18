Ministry Urges Collaboration With Stakeholders On Niger Delta Development

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has expressed its commitment to collaborate with all stakeholders to fast-track development of the region.

Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura said this during the peace, security enlightenment and sensitisation programme by the ministry, yesterday.

The theme of the programme tagged; “Dialogue, a Panacea for Peace and Development’’, was held at Okeikpe in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Alasoadura called on the stakeholders to work together in order to eliminate obstacles hindering development in the region.

According to him, the transformation of the Niger Delta cannot be single-handedly achieved by any one organisation, individual, institution or agency.

“The Ministry will implement programmes to harmonise the existing Niger Delta Action Plan of the Ministry and the Niger Delta Mandate of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into a single development agenda.

“It will be done through a process that will ensure robust participation of our people as a priority area in the year 2020,” he said.

Alasoadura said that the interaction was one of the strategies by the ministry to fulfill its mandate aimed at fostering the desired peace and security for sustainable development of the region.

Also, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry,Mr Olusade Adesola said that similar programmes were held in 2019 in three states of the region namely: Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.

He said that the programme was necessary in order to address and prevent issues giving rise to conflicts, agitations and youth restiveness in the region from further escalation.

In his remarks, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State appealed to the ministry to tidy up and complete those ongoing projects in the state.

Okezie, represented by the Abia deputy governor, Dr Ude Chukwu, also called for a better compensation for the state to prevent unnecessary restiveness.