Mega Schools are not abandoned but converted to another purpose – SUBEB Chairman

The Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu has said that the Mega Schools in the state were not abandoned but converted to another useful purposes.

Princess Odu through a statement made this position known while addressing some media personnel on the success story of SUBEB in Ondo state.

According to the statement made available to press men by her Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mike Kuwoye, Princess Oladunni Odu said the basic schools in Ondo state were in a bad shape before Arakunrin Akeredolu led government came on board , noting that the former administration was unable to pay the counterpart fund of UBEC which ought to had been paid for basic schools restructuring.

She posited that the fund is an annual grant by the Federal Government to help States to upgrade their primary schools Education facilities in order to provide qualitative education for the nation’s children.

According to the regulation guiding the operation of such fund, the release of this grant is subject to the payment of the state contribution of fifty percent counterpart fund which Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN immediately paid arising from 2013 to 2018 backlog when he came onboard with the inauguration of subeb board , saying that such provision was made to cater for renovation, construction, fencing, and providing learning materials to the one thousand two hundred and thirty three basic schools across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

While responding to the issue of SUBEB projects being sited solely in urban areas, princess Odu said the projects scattered across urban and rural areas by siting Ladosa Community Primary School in Odigbo LGA as an example and many others in various local governments.

The subeb boss also cleared the air on the issue of alleged Mega Schools abandonment in the State adding that the schools were not made for basic primary schools because of its structure and its capacity in which some of them could accommodate over two thousand people while sometime will only have three hundred pupils in some of these facilities.

It would be recalled that such was the reason why Arakunrin Akeredolu led administration converted many of the schools to another purposes by ceding them to tertiary institutions and ministries of which Okitipupa, isho and ikare mega schools were relinquished to OSUSTECH, Isho Polytechnic, and ministry of sports respectively.