Make things happen, FUTA VC urges 3,200 new students

Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape has urged newly matriculated students to make use of every possible opportunity available in the course of their academic sojourn to make things happen and break new grounds in research and innovation as part of their contributions to national development. He stated this during the 37th Matriculation ceremony for the over 3,200 students admitted into various programmes of the university for the 2019/2020 academic session on Friday March 6, 2020.He said that the University has enough resources and facilities to help the students achieve their laudable dreams. Citing John Richardson Junior, he said “When it comes to the future, there are three kinds of people, those who let things happen, those who make things happen and those who wonder how things happened” challenging the students to choose the best option. “I challenge you to position yourself for success, create your own reality and be committed to your dream. Position yourself for excellence, your success is guaranteed as you study hard and stay focused”. He said.

Fuwape reiterated FUTA’s zero tolerance to all acts inimical to peace on campus, especially thuggery, disruptive fake post on social media, vandalism, stealing, academic fraud, hooliganism and cultism. He stated that the University management will not hesitate to deal with recalcitrant offenders within the ambit of the university regulations. The Vice Chancellor implored the fresh students to imbibe the ethics of hard work, moderation and discipline in order to achieve academic excellence. Fuwape encouraged the students to dress according to socially acceptable standards that instill a sense of integrity and appreciation of values and ethics as stipulated in the University dress code. He added that students should have respect for human dignity and learn how to relate with other people in a decent and acceptable manner.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed the statistics of newly admitted students as follows: School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology, 646 new students; School of Engineering and Engineering Technology (677); School of Earth and Mineral Service 385; School of Environmental Technology 420; School of Health and Health Technology 140; School of Computing 319 and School of Sciences 729.

Principal Officers of the university, Deans of schools, school officers, parents of the matriculating students graced the ceremony held in the Main Auditorium of the University with the Matriculation Oath administered on the new students by the Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo in line with the tradition of formal enrolment into higher institutions.