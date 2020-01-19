Late Dr. Lekan Are: He Was An Enigma With Indelible Footprints – Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has described the late elderstatesman, Dr. Lekan Are, as an enigma whose footprints in the corporate world are indelible.

The late Are was until his demise at 86 the longest serving Director of PUNCH Nigeria Limited.

He had served at various times, as Chairman of both Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan, Oyo State, as well as the University Press Plc.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ojo Oyewamide, Governor Akeredolu condoled with the family and the people of Ibadan for the loss just as he expressed regrets that the demise of Dr Are has left an irreplaceable vacuum.

“Undoubtedly, the late elderstatesman lived a fulfilled life. However, it becomes more fulfilling and serves credibly as beacons of hope for future generations when the frailty of the mortal being prods legacies and footprints that are pointedly indelible. Dr Lekan Are was a man of such.

“Dr Are’s combined attributes of thoroughness, strong character, discipline and forthrightness as well as his inexorable penchant for hardwork are alluring qualities that are not often common among men. The great man will be sorely missed by all,” the statement added.