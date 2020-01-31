LASSA FEVER OUTBREAK IN NIGERIA!!! ……what you need to know

Lassa fever is a zoonotic acute viral illness, endemic in various parts of West Africa including Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

HOW IS LASSA FEVER SPREAD?

The Lassa fever virus maintains itself in a rodent known as the multimammate rat.

90% of cases primary human infections occur through;

Contamination of food or household items by the urine and feces of infected rats Direct contact while handling the rats e.g. as a food source Airborne transmission through inhalation of air contaminated with infected rodent excretions.

Secondary human-to-human transmission of the virus occurs through direct contact with blood secretions, organs or other body fluids of infected persons as well as contaminated bedding and clothing in both the community and healthcare settings.

NB: You cannot however get Lassa fever through hugging, shaking hands or sitting near someone.

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF LASSA FEVER

Lassa fever virus has an incubation period of 5 – 21 days, that is, symptoms of Lassa fever typically occur 2-21 days after coming into contact with the virus.

Majority (80%) of Lassa fever virus infections are asymptomatic (do not show symptoms) or present with mild symptoms.

The initial symptoms are fever, extreme fatigue and general weakness. It is important for any individual with fever to present promptly to the hospital.

After a few days, headache, severe sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain develop.

Severe cases present with bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or gastrointestinal tract, face and neck swelling, low blood pressure and shock.

Lassa fever also causes deafness in about 25% of cases and increases maternal mortality and fetal death in pregnant women.

WHAT DO I DO IF I THINK I HAVE LASSA FEVER? Avoid contact with other people Seek health advice immediately Drink plenty of fluids Ribavirin, an antiviral drug, can be an effective treatment if given early

DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

Symptoms are non-specific and therefore a high index of suspicion is required for clinical diagnosis.

Definitive diagnosis is by specific laboratory tests.

Go to the nearest health facility if you have a fever or have a recent travel history from a Lassa fever prone location for proper evaluation.

HOW CAN I PREVENT GETTING INFECTED WITH LASSA FEVER?

Preventing the spread of Lassa fever is very crucial to forestalling outbreaks.

Preventive measures include;

A. Prevention of rat to human transmission

1) Remove source of attraction for rats by storing food stuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing garbage far from home and maintaining a clean household.

2) Prevent rats from entering the house by blocking holes around the house and using trapping.

3) Avoid consumption of rats as food source.

4) Cook all foods thoroughly

B. Prevention of human–to-human transmission

1) Regular hand washing with soap and water.

2) Apply preventive precautions against contact with secretions from Lassa fever patients.

C. Prevention of healthcare related transmissions

1) Implement standard precautions with patients regardless of their diagnosis, in all health facilities including safe injection practices.

2) Extra infection control measures should be applied to prevent contact with patients’ blood and body fluids as well as contaminated surfaces and materials. Such precautions include wearing protective clothing like gowns, gloves, goggles, face masks, etc.

3) Samples taken from suspected human Lassa fever cases for diagnosis should be handled by trained staff and processed in suitably equipped laboratories.

IF I HAVE LASSA FEVER, WILL I DIE?

You don’t have to.

Go to the nearest health facility. Get appropriate diagnosis and medical treatment early.

This will improve your chances of surviving.

-THE DIRECTORATE OF HEALTH SERVICES, FUTA