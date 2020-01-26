Lassa Fever: Lawmaker advises constituents against dirty habits

Following reported outbreak of Lassa Fever in parts of Ondo State, the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Honourable Akogun Olugbenga Omole, has called on his people to cultivate a healthy living habit in order to prevent them from contracting the virus.

Honourable Omole noted that no fewer than one hundred and sixty-three people across nine states of the federation have been infected by the virus while twenty-four are dead including two medical personneI.

In Press Release personally signed by the Lawmaker he maintained that his advice became imperative in view of the fact that Ondo State is one of the nine states where the recent outbreak was announced and Akoko South West is one of the Local Government Area where the disease has been reported.

Other states according to report include Edo, Imo, Ebonyi, Kano, Delta, Taraba, Plateau and Bauchi.

While educating his people on the virus, Honourable Omole said it has no cure but is preventable.

“Lassa fever is deadly; it is caused by a virus from the same family as Ebola. This is not a joke”.

Omole who informed that Lassa fever is spread by contact with the urine and faeces of infected rats and rodents urged his constituents to keep their kitchens and homes clean and avoid rats.

“This is the time to cultivate healthy habits that discourage rats from thriving in our homes. Use a rat gum or rat poisons if u have to”

The Lawmaker advised his people not to eat any leftover food especially in an environment with plenty rats adding that they should be careful when handling a dead rat in the house, as the blood and bodily fluid of a living or dead rat can cause an infection.

Omole urged anyone of his constituents who feels the symptoms of fever such as body aches, cough, vomiting among others to visit the hospital for treatment. LaHe stated that the Federal Medical Centre Owo has been chosen as a designated centre for the deadly disease.