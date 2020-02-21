General News

INEC fixes date for Edo, Ondo Party primaries

ondoevents 11 mins ago
0

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed date for party primaries and nomination of candidates for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections slated for September 19 and October 10 respectively.

The party primaries for Edo state will hold from 2nd to 27th June, while that of Ondo State will hold from 2nd to 25th July.

INEC National Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, who made the disclosure during the Commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, warned that the Commission will not shift the dates.

