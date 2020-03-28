Ilu-Abo Explosion: Akeredolu visits victims, orders free medical service

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, visited the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) in Akure, the state capital, to check on the victims of the early hour explosion in Ilu-Abo, Akure.

The Governor, in company of his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro and his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo went round the wards to interact with the victims and ascertain their level of recovery.

At the hospital, Governor Akeredolu directed that free medical services should be extended to all the victims of the explosion.

One of the victims, who is now in stable condition, confirmed that he was the driver of the truck carrying the explosives, adding that the truck was a DAF brand.

While appreciating the medical personnel at the hospital and the commissioner for health, the Governor urged them to keep giving the victims full medical attention until they are fully recovered.

Governor Akeredolu wished the victims quick recovery.

Speaking, the health commissioner said six of the victims with varying degrees of injuries have been discharged, while the remaining are receiving the best treatment.