Igo Aketi: 1,500 Ondo residents to get free eye glasses

As part of efforts to address eye challenges of vulnerable residents of the State ,the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu under the Aketi Free Eye Glasses Initiative, is conducting free eye screening and giving out1,500 free eye glasses.

The programme which is a personal initiative of the governor, is taking place in six designated centres across the three senatorial districts of the State.

One thousand five hundred residents are to be given free eye glasses while other cases that are more complex are to be assisted for surgery and other treatments.

Inspecting the screening exercise, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Wahab Adegbenro who lauded the initiative said lots of residents don’t have the financial capability to access high level eye care, hence the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has decided to avail them the opportunity.

Dr. Adegbenro explained that there will be another leg of the free eye treatment for those whose cases are complex and cannot be handled at the level of the free glasses.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye explained that many residents of the state have sight chllenges and cannot afford the financial wherewithal to address the challenge, hence the governor decided that there should be free screening and distribution of glasses across the state.

Dr. Adeyeye said in this first phase which is the maiden edition, one thousand five hundred people are to be given free eye glasses while all that show up are to be screened and those with complex cases,referred and assisted to get appropriate intervention.

He added that the screening is taking place in Ondo simultaneously as is being done in Akure while that of the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts will take place on Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th February respectively and distribution will be from Monday.

The Special Adviser sald the State Contributory Health Scheme has been put in place to address all health issues of residents while appealing to them to key in without delay.

In his words, the government has paid the premium for Pregnant Women and Children Under Five, as they have being classified under the Vulnerable Group.

According to him, other vulnerable groups are: the elderly, physically challenged and those with mental health challenges, as they are the responsibility of the government.

Dr. Adeyeye urged residents to take advantage of the free Eye Screening and Glass distribution exercise.

The team lead of the Igo Aketi initiative,Dr.Anthony Eniola said the initiative is the passion of the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to empower residents of the state healthwise.

He added that the program is an all inclusive one, as those that do not benefit from the free eye glasses programme will benefit from the one that will be organised for those with complex cases.

Some Beneficiaries interviewed,Mrs Adediti Titilayo, Adenike Modupe, Ojo Comfort, are full of Joy .

The programme to them, is a laudable one as it will enable them read with, as never before.

Others are:Messers Johnson Mibiola, Tunde Ogundare and Akindele Akinborode, who gave kudos to the Governor for the initiative as such in their words is part of global best practices which they think should be a continuous process that will alleviate the problems of the poor.