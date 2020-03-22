Gov Akeredolu lays foundation for University of Fortune Igbotako

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has sought for the partnership of private individuals with the state government to take education to the highest pedestal.

Akeredolu made this assertion on Saturday in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state after laying foundations of some projects at the proposed University of Fortune, founded by a business mogul, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim.

Gov. Akeredolu laid the foundations of the institution’s Senate Building, Faculties of Law, Humanities and Applied Health Sciences, Infirmary, Staff Quarters, among others.

Akeredolu said that education was the only panacea for development, saying that government alone could not fund education but needed the partnership of private individuals.

He lauded Ibrahim who he said staked his wealth in education, promising that the state government would give title of the university without payment.

I was overwhelmed when I saw the expanse of land this university is built on. I cannot but commend Chief Ibrahim for staking his wealth in education.

“The title of this university will be given by the state government without any payment and will give other support for this laudable project.

“I call on private individuals to partner with the government to develop education which is the only panacea for development,” Akeredolu said.

Mr Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that lack of proper education was one of the problems bedevilling the country.

He lauded Ibrahim for funding the university, saying that the institution would go a long way to develop more people who would impact positively on the country.

I was shocked to see this massive projects in this university. I commend the founder because this will in turn create direct and indirect employment opportunities for more people of the community,” Lawal said.

Oba Gbadebo Bajowa, the Rebuja of Osooroland in his remark urged all indigenes to give support to the project for it not to fail and for other indigenes to emulate Ibrahim.

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area who also lauded the founder of the university, urged all Ikale indigenes to pray fervently for the project not to be abandoned for them to benefit immensely from its completion.

Ibrahim said that the establishment of University of Fortune was borne out of genuine concern and the desire to make a critical intervention in the delivery of high quality university education in Nigeria.

He said that education and knowledge played a pivotal role in the development of any country be it infrastructure, political, economic and other areas of development which the institution would serve after its completion.

“You cannot get the development you are looking for without education because knowledge breaks powers”.

The founding of this university was for its students to be solutions to most of the problems bedevilling this country and I promise that this university will be completed at its highest speed,” he said.

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Sen. Iyiola Omisore, former Deputy Governor of Osun State; Mr Olufemi Agagu, Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology in Ondo; other government functionaries, political bigwigs and traditional rulers were present.