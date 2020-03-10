Gov Akeredolu Extends Aragbaiye’s Tenure as Head of Service

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has extended the tenure of Mr. Dare Aragbaiye as the Head of Service of the state for one year.

Mr. Aragbaye’s mandatory retirement from service was expected to take effect from 11th March, 2020.

The Governor said the decision to extend the head of service’s tenure was informed by the current industrial peace made possible by the collaboration between the leadership of labour and the office of the head of service.

According to the Governor, the extension also became necessary after a careful consideration of the prevailing situation with regards to the role of the state public service in his administration’s quest for sustainable development in all areas.

The extension of tenure, the Governor said, was without prejudice to extant of rules and regulations guiding the appointment of the Head of Service as a civil servant.

Mr Governor hopes that the Head of Service will continue to justify the confidence reposed in him and continually discharge the duties of his office in the interest of the government and people of Ondo State.