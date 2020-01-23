GOV AKEREDOLU COMMISSIONS NEW ACCESS BANK BRANCH IN OWO

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Wednesday morning commissioned a new branch of the Access Bank PLC in Owo.

The Governor said the infrastructural commitments of his administration were targeted at attracting private sector investments into the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu assured the bank of productive business operations in the town but advised that the bank domesticates its products to the needs of the people to guarantee them quality patronage.

Governor Akere equally joined in the call for productive engagements of qualified youths by the bank.

In his goodwill message, the Olowo of Owo , Oba Ajibade Ogunoye congratulated the governor and all sons and daughters of the town on the new attraction into the economic platform of the town.

The Royal Father advised the bank to buy into the town’s major festival, Igogo, which Oba Ogunoye said was being repackaged for the purpose of attracting foreign tourists and investments

The bank’s Executive Director, Mr Victor Etuokwu, who used the occasion to market some of the bank products assured all its prospective customers of excellent and rewarding relationships.

He said every of the bank’s product has been designed to attract all categories of its customers at launching them to better lives through quality banking services.

