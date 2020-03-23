FG closes all land borders, suspends FEC meetings indefinitely

The federal government has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

The weekly federal executive council has also been suspended “until further notice”.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of presidential task force on COVID-19, announced this on Monday evening.

He said the council of state meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed.

Read the statement here;

“ Ladies and gentlemen, after a further review, Mr. President on the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the following additional measures: Suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice; postponement of the meeting of the Council of State scheduled for Thursday 26th March, 2020;

“ All land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020; in order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately;

“ All Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non- essential outings, until further advice is given.”

Mustapha also gave an update on the coronavirus statistic across the world, citing the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“ As at the time the Honourable Minister of Health (HMoH), briefed you earlier today, the numbers from the World Health Organisation (WHO), confirmed that the virus has covered 192 countries, reporting over 329,000 cases,” he said.

“In Africa, 42 out of 54 countries have reported cases while 48 deaths have been recorded. In Nigeria, 36 cases have been reported and one fatality has occurred. The first responders, particularly the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), continues to attend to reports received through telephone calls and other medium.

“ We commend Nigerians for stepping out to report and/or make enquires through the dedicated hotlines. Records show that on Sunday, 22nd March, 2020, over 4500 calls were received. This shows the high level of awareness amongst Nigerians.

“ The strategy of government is to focus on testing, detection and containment through contact tracking in order to minimize hugely, the possibility of community spread. We urge anyone experiencing the symptoms of the virus or has been in contact with anyone who has been suspected or tested positive to please report at the nearest medical facility or the designated center.

“ The Presidential Task Force (PTF) continues to monitor the global and domestic developments and has isolated Lagos and Abuja for particular attention in view of their population, mobility and number of cases already reported.”