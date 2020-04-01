Femi Agagu donates intervention materials to fight COVID-19

In line with his initiative geared towards supporting the efforts of Ondo State Government in combating the dreaded coronavirous ravaging the entire world, Ondo State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu on Tuesday March 31, 2020 donated some intervention materials to Okitipupa LG Council.

The intervention materials are, Hand Washing Buckets, Hand Sanitizers, Nose Masks and Hand Gloves.

Agagu who was represented by his Special Assistant on Political Matters, Dr. Yomi Akinrinmade said ” Ondo State Government will continue to look at all areas of intervention to further support all efforts of our people” .

“To that end, we will continue to communicate ways in which we can do more together” , he further said.

Continuing, the Iju Odo born Politician said “by observing government’s directives such as staying away from crowd, observing personal hygiene and by taking all other necessary steps as roll out by Ministry of Health and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), our people will be save from the dreaded disease” .

“By observing government’s directives, humanity will be healed from this virus in no distant time” , he further counselled.

While receiving the intervention materials, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa LG Council, Hon Abayomi Adesanya thanked Agagu for his humanitarian gestures as he promised that the materials would be distributed to the people accordingly.

Adesanya also disclosed that efforts would be made to sensitize the people of the LG about the deadly virus and necessary precautions measures.

At the Palaces of Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, the Abodi of Ikale land and Oba Michael Adetoye Obatuga, the Jegun of Idepe Land, the Kabiyesi thanked both the State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Commissioner for the proactive steps taken by them prevent the spread of the virus to the State, saying that “we will do everything humanly possible to ensure total compliance by our people” .