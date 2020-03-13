Fayemi, Uzodinma, others attend Ondo First Lady’s Mother’s Burial

The remains of the mother of the First Lady of Ondo State, Late Madam Nneoma Chinyere Dora Anyanwu has been committed to Mother Earth at her home town in Umuegolu- Umuikea Emeabiam Owerri West LGA, Imo State on Friday, 13th March, 2020.

The order of funeral service, which commenced with a service of songs on Thursday evening, continued with a Church service on Friday at the Christ Anglican Church (Diocese of Egbu).

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma and other equally important dignitaries graced the event.

Members of the Ondo state Executive council, led by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, members of the House of Assembly, led by the Honorable Speaker; Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mrs Olutoyin Akeredolu, President Customary court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Eunice Aderonke Alade, other political appointess, members of the Forum for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees (FOWOSO), Royal Fathers, Religious leaders and several other groups attended the event.

Governor Akeredolu, who appreciated the people for traveling far to identify with his family on the burial of his in-law, said his family will never forget the people of Ondo State, adding that the Emebiam community will never forget the Ondo State people also.