Fatusi harps on efficiency in University Administration

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Olayiwola Fatusi has harped on the need for efficiency in successful university administration.

Prof. Fatusi was speaking at a one-day capacity building workshop for Deans, Heads of Departments and Directors of the university with the theme: ‘Building a 21st Century University for Competitive Edge’.

Analyzing the TEA agenda of UNIMED, Ondo, where T stands for transparency, E for Efficiency and A for Accountability, the Vice-Chancellor said more should be done to improve on the efficiency of University administrators to attain best practices as obtained in other parts of the world.

‘If truly University is the engine room for driving the progress of the society, we cannot continue with the 20th-century approach and expect success’, Fatusi stated.

Giving an example, Prof. Fatusi said a lot has changed in what could be considered simple office practices such as the keeping and recovery of documents as technology has made things easy and fast.

He appreciated the Registrar, Dr. Woleola J. Ekundayo and other Principal Officers of the University for organizing the workshop and inviting renowned and seasoned University administrators to share their experiences and brainstorm on how to improve the university system.

A foremost University administrator, Mr. Ayo Ogunruku, former Registrar, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife delivered a highly interactive lecture on the laws, structure, and culture of Nigerian University System.

A Professor of Business Administration and Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Patrick Oladele spoke on leadership skills for University Administrators of the 21st century.

The Former Registrar, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Omojola Awosusi delivered a lecture tagged, ‘Emotional Intelligence for Academic and Non-academic administrators of Universities’.

Another training session for Professional administrators was held concurrently for Administrative Officers in the University.

Participants described the workshop as highly educative and bound to contribute positively to the discharge of their duties.