COVID-19: Take Preventive Measures – Olowa Tells Residents

As the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic is fast becoming alarming and disastrous to the nations of the world, the Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, has called on the general public, particularly, residents of Ondo State to take preventive measures.

Oba Agbede stated this when he played host to the State Taskforce on COVID-19 on a sensitisation visit at his palace in Igbara-Oke, Headquarters of Ifedore Local Government. The monarch who had earlier in the week suspended all meetings, large gatherings people and other related activities in and around the palace, which is part of the preventive measures as mandated by the Federal and State Governments.

The monarch in his remarks applauded the efforts of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, for his prompt action and immediate intervention at ensuring that our dear Sunshine State is free of COVID-19 Pandemic and every other transmissible diseases, despite having the suspected cases in our neighbouring states.

He also commended the Taskforce Team set up by the Governor, which is headed by the Commissioner for Health, Hon. Dr. Wahab Adegbenro and Special Adviser to Governor on Transport, Hon. Tobi Ogunleye for their good works at taking the sensitisation to the rural communities in the state.

The leader of the team, Hon. Dr. Wahab Adegbenro reiterated the readiness of the state at curtailing any suspected or reported case of COVID-19. He said the reported cases in the state were tested negative of the virus.

Dr. Adegbenro also reminded the residents on the need to take cognisance to their personal hygiene, and regular washing of hands with soap and clean water, and hand sanitizers. He also stressed the need to maintain social distancing at all times.

Also, the Special Adviser on Transport, Hon. Tobi Ogunleye said the Ministry of Transport is out to ensure that the commercial drivers in the state complied with a specific given number of passengers in their vehicles. He said the priority of the government now is to see to the safety of her citizens and engage every precautionary way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The monarch said it would be in the interest of all and sundry to pay attention and adhere strictly to the preventive measures put in place by the Governments and other Health Agencies, on how we can best protect ourselves and maintain social distancing at all times.

He enjoined all to maintain personal hygiene, and not to panic at this critical period, but seek for God’s face and intervention in prayers. He also implored anyone showing any of the symptoms of COVID-19 to report to the designated health centre.

Oba Agbede said he is optimistic that by adherence to these preventive measures given by relevant stakeholders, CONVID-19 would become a thing of the past.