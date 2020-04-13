COVID 19: Princess Iwayemi Omolara Ogomudia rolls out palliatives to Idanre residents

In an act described by many as purely philanthropic and humanitarian, born out of selfless love towards humanity, Princess Iwayemi Omolara Ogomudia, Founder Lavally Foundation reached out to the people of Idanre kingdom critical mass especially amid the Corona virus pandemic.

The lavally iwa foundation distributed valuables as palliative to the targeted people in Idanre town as measures to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the people.

The items include:foodstuffs, sanitisers, water dispensers, wash hand basins and sanitary soaps to the people of the town.

Leading her team Princess Iwayemi Ogomudia said “I can’t feed the whole town, but the little l have ,l am giving out….It is my own way of telling our people that at this critical period, my thoughts and prayers are with them particularly the widows and vulnerable.

Again,the princess enjoined all and sundry to adhere strictly to the directives of the government and health authorities to enable us stay free from Corona virus.

The Founder supported by the foundation project support assistant Ronke Olajide visited traditional rulers ,hospitals, markets, churches,mosques, police stations and barracks.