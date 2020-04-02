COVID-19: Ondo SUBEB Commences Classes On Radio

The chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu has ordered the commencement of classes on radio to primary school pupils in the state.

According to the statement signed by the chairman and made available to the press by her special assistant on media and publicity Mike Kuwoye, the classes on radio is to ensure that Ondo State pupils continue learning while at home in this period of corronavirus pandemic. The programme will commence today Thursday 2nd of April 2020 to be airing lessons for primary school pupils in the state on Orange 94.5FM Akure.

Odu said, the classes on radio is a strategic efforts of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu’s administration to keep the pupils busy while at home and to reduce the negative impact of the school closure as a result of the spread of corronavirus pandemic and most importantly to keep the pupils abreast of their school curriculum. She added that the programme is designed to teach English Language studies and Mathematics for now and subsequently General Paper will be included

The radio programme which is tagged “SUBEB on Radio” will run in the morning and evening on Thursday 12:00-1:00pm and 3:30-4:00pm, Friday 12:30:-1:00pm and 3:00-3:30pm, Sunday 3:00-3:30pm and 4:30-5:00pm, Monday 3:00-3:30pm, Tuesday 1:30-2:30pm and 3:00-3:30pm then on Wednesday 1:30-2:00pm and 4:30-5:00pm.

Princess Oladunni Odu therefore urge the parents, guardians and caregiver to ensure that their children/wards listen attentively to this Educational Programme and participate actively in the learning process.