Ondo State News

COVID-19: Ondo records third case as Doctor tests positive

ondoevents 13 hours ago
0

The third positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital. A statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure said the patient is a Medical doctor.

Ojogo said in the statement that ” the third positive case in Ondo State is a Medical Doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation. The commissioner said that “Mr. Governor will tomorrow at noon, address the people of the State on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights. Recall that the other two patients are presently on admission at the infectious disease centre along Igbatoro road.”

Show More

Related Articles

32 seconds ago

‘Stay At Home,’ Akeredolu Imposes Curfew In Ondo Over Coronavirus

2 days ago

Ondo APC Urges Indigenes To Emulate Jesus Christ Humility And Exemplary Life As They Celebrate Easter

3 days ago

COVID-19: Ondo Cancels Easter Services

3 days ago

Ondo Records Second Coronavirus Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close