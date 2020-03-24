COVID-19: Ondo Muslim Organisations Comply With Ban On Religious Gatherings

The Chief Imam Of Owo & Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Ondo state, Alhaji Ahmad Aladesawe has directed all Chief Imams in the state to comply with State Government’s ban on Religious activities in view of efforts to curtail the spread of the Virus in the state.

Alhaji Aladesawe in a statement personally issued by him noted that the on-going efforts of the Government and other stakeholders must be complemented by all.

According to him, the current outbreak of the Killer Virus requires the efforts of all and sundry for the battle to be won.

While Urging the Imams to be at the forefront of the crusade, the League Chairman urged the spiritual fathers to partner government in convincing the people on the reality of the virus.

He described disobedience to constituted Authorities as a great Sin in the sight of Allah as He had clearly mentioned in the Holy Qur’an that we must obey the constituted Authorities regardless of his or her faith.

He said the Qur’an had mentioned it since about two thousand years ago, how to handle a Killer disease such as the Coronavirus.

While saying that there is nothing bad to pray against the spread of any kind of diseases, the Chairman of the league Urged both Leaders and the lead to Hearking to useful tips coming from the health officials.