COVID-19: Ondo lawmaker distributes sanitizers, others to residents

The lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole has distributed hand Sanitizers, face masks and gloves to residents of his community.

This is part of his contributions to fight against covid-19.

Omole asked residents to wash their hands and sanitize frequently to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the residents applauded the step taken by the Lawmaker, promising to take their personal hygiene seriously.

Also, religious leaders in the community applauded the initiative.

They called on other public office holders to emulate the Lawmaker.

The Olubaka of Oka kingdom, Dr. Alhaji Yusuf Adebori Adeleye OON appreciated the kind gesture of the Lawmaker.

Present at the one day event were the CAN Chairman Akoko South West, Venerable Joel Ogunrinde,the Chief Imam of Oka Kingdom,Alhaji Mohammed Yisa Abubakar,Iyaloja of Oka Kingdom,Chief Mrs Emidun,all the Chiefs Representing the 15 Quarters in Oka,the Youths,NURTW,ACOMORAN,APC Wards Chairmen and Women Leaders in the Constituency.