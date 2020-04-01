COVID-19: Ondo Govt begins fumigation of markets, motor parks

The Ondo State Government, on Wednesday began the fumigation and desilting of all markets, motor parks and other strategic places across the state, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had on Tuesday ordered the immediate fumigation of all the markets, motor parks and other strategic places across the state.

This is part of the proactive measures to checkmate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus into the state.

The fumigation and desilting is being carried out by the Committee on Sanitation and Traffic Rules, led by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Public Sanitation and Hygiene, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju.

Materials deployed for the exercise include motorised spraying machines, chlorine, drums of ethanol, tankers and Hilux vehicles.

Adeyanju explained that the company handling the fumigation, ZL Global Alliance, has demonstrated competence and is doing a good job for the safety of the people of the state.

The Commissioner added that the fumigation exercise, which commenced from the popular motorpark on Ondo road and Adedeji markets (Oja Oba) along Oba Adesida road in the state capital, would continue at Ikare, Ondo, Ore, Igbokoda, Igbara-Oke, Owo and other parts of the state.

Other members of the committee present at the exercise are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Tobi Ogunleye, and the Group Managing Director of ZL Global Alliance, Dr Abiola Bashorun.

During the exercise, all gutters around the markets were also being desilted to further ensure that all the places are made clean and safe for human habitation.

It will be recalled that the markets had earlier been closed indefinitely as part of measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.