COVID-19: Ondo directs immediate closure of markets

*Cancels courtesy calls, visits to the Governor’s Office

Following the decisions of the Ondo State Executive Council meeting of Monday, 23rd March, 2020, to stem the tide of the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has ordered the immediate closure of all markets, malls and shops across the State with effect from today, March 24th, 2020.

Under this fresh directive which is for a period of 7 days in the first instance, only the sale of life-saving and sustaining items like food, water and medicines shall be allowed.

Similarly, Governor Akeredolu reiterates that the suspension of political gatherings and meetings is still in force. In this regard, any form of open campaign for the forthcoming Local Government Election in the State should be discontinued for the meantime.

And in furtherance of his resolve to deepen efforts under the present circumstances, Governor Akeredolu has equally directed the immediate cancellation of all official engagements. This directive includes courtesy calls and other engagements already approved and scheduled prior to this time; and shall suffice for a period of 14 days in the first instance.

The Governor seeks the co-operation and understanding of all residents in the State as he works assiduously to keep the State safe from COVID-19.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation