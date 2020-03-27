Uncategorized

COVID-19: Ondo council election postponed indefinitely

ondoevents 19 hours ago
0
Election 2016

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC has postponed indefinitely the April 18 local Government Election due to Corona Virus concerns.

ODIEC Chairman, Prof Yomi Dinakin at a press conference in Akure said the socio-economic implications of the Covid-19 has made the election not feasible again for the earlier scheduled date.

He said the commission will meet with political parties on April 9 to review the situation.

He said the election materials are intact and assured that it will be held as soon as it is feasible.

Show More

Related Articles

1 week ago

Ondo LG polls: ODIEC releases candidates’ lists (See Names of Candidates)

3 weeks ago

Akeredolu Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law

4 weeks ago

Akeredolu’s 3rd anniversary: Mimiko’s deputy, 13 PDP chieftains lead 10, 000 to APC

February 26, 2020

Alaafin commends Mrs. Akeredolu, pledges support for BRECAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close