COVID 19: Ondo APC suspends party activities



The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended all major party activities across the state, including its open air campaign ahead of council election, till further notice.

The state party chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, who made the announcement in Akure, said the decision was in tandem with the directives of the state government to stem the tide of Coronavirus.

Adetimehin explained that the safety and welfare of members, and indeed the general public worth much more than political gains.

He commended the state government for being proactive in taking measures aimed at curtailing the threats of the dreaded virus, and appealed for understanding and cooperation of the people in the interest of all.

Adetimehin expressed optimism that the menace would soon be nipped in the bud, going by the degree of commitment and seriousness being deployed by some states’ and federal authorities.