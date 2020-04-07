COVID-19: Measures To Curb Spread Still In Force – ODSG

It will be recalled that the Government took some far reaching decisions in respect of the pandemic some of which were for a period of 14 days in the first instance. Shortly after the disclosure of the decisions to the public, fresh measures were equally put in place to complement Government’s efforts.

After a careful assessment of the situation nationwide in line with our index status in respect of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government wishes to inform the general public that such measures and steps taken so far are still in force.

For the avoidance of doubt, these measures which shall still be in force until further notice include:

Total ban on all Political, Social and Religious gatherings in the State Gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints. All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are to remain at home. Closure of both public and private schools Restriction on religious gatherings in Churches and Mosques Closure of markets across the State Closure of the State’s inter-state boundaries with neighbouring states. Total ban on inter-state travels entry into the State

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation

April 7, 2020.