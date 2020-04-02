COVID-19: Hon. Folawe Sipasi-Aluko distributes food items and medical boxes to Ese Odo Local Government residents

The Chairmanship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Ese Odo Local Government, Hon. Mrs Folawe Sipasi-Aluko has distributed food items, as well as medical boxes to the people of Ese Odo, as part of her contribution to the well being of her people.

According to her, the gesture became imperative in order to complement the efforts of the Akeredolu-led government to ensure that Ondo State and Ese Odo in particular is Coronavirus-free and knowing fully well that the STAY SAFE and STAY HOME order will have effect on the residents, because whoever is not drenched by the rain, scorched by the sun nor sight the moon shall be smite by hunger. Hence, her resolve to bring her widow’s mite to their doorsteps.

She equally frowned at the attitude of the retail sellers of the commodities, who seems to have taken advantage of the pandemic to exploit the masses saying

“A pack of nose mask which sells for N600- N800 is now being sold for N14, 500. Which is quite disheartening and extremely disquieting.

“I have also taken it as a point of duty to make First Aid boxes containing medical items including, sanitisers, hand gloves, face masks etc available at the Health Centres in Agadagba, Igbekebo and Igbobini for the use of my people.

She admonished the people of Ese Odo to ensure the use of the items, as one of the preventive measures in controlling the spread of the pandemic virus.

She prayed that God in His infinite mercy will continue to protect the people of Ese Odo, the good people of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole from the deadly virus. The event was attended by her running mate, Hon Maka Allen Odisebra, Princess Iji Yemisi AyeOla, Hon.Dare Kuye, and all the Councillorship candidates of the APC in the Local Government, as well as the Party Ward Chairmen and Women Leaders across the LGA, as well in company with Chief. Engr. Taiwo ABISAGBO(Chief Egbekaramo of Igbobini land)