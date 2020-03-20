Covid 19: Gov Akeredolu gives further clarifications

Pursuant to his broadcast to the people of Ondo State in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN has further directed as follows:

That crowds in all Churches and Mosques across the State must be regulated until further notice. For emphasis, Churches and Mosques with large crowds are advised strongly to break into more worship syndicates(services). This is to curtail excessive physical contacts. That people should avoid the use of common cups and chalice in the case of Churches, for drinking. In this regard, it is advised that disposable cups must suffice, if at all. That the Convocation Ceremony of the Ondo State Universtity of Science and Technology, Okitipupa earlier scheduled for Saturday, 21st March, 2020 is postponed indefinitely. Where there are needs for clarifications on the closure of schools, all stakeholders and partners, including examination bodies as well as proprietors of private schools are enjoined to get in touch with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for such.

While the Government puts structures in place to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, it is pertinent that the citizenry takes more seriously, the above precautionary measures in addition to those enumerated by Mr. Governor in his broadcast to the State.

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation

March 20, 2020