COVID-19: Corps member donates allowance to support Ondo Govt

Concerned by the widespread of the Covid -19 pandemic across the country, a member of National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, Isreal Arogbonlo, has donated his March allowance to the state government to support the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and help alleviate its effects on the people.

The donation was received by the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Governor Akeredolu described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the donation could save a whole family from starvation, as movements of people have be restricted to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.

Arakunrin Akeredolu stressed that the most important thing that the corps member has demonstrated is the unusual spirit of giving, which he said is worthy of emulation.

The Governor said: ”This little drop can save a whole family. It can buy a bag of rice, put food on their table and save a whole family. It’s the spirit behind the giving that is most important.”

While presenting the cash donation to the Governor, Arogbonlo said his decision to support the Government with his allowance was borne out of the teachings he received at the NYSC orientation camp to always think of what individuals can do for their goverment.

He said: ”I extended what we have been taught in the camp. This is part of my little way of supporting the Government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Earlier, the state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Mrs Grace Akpabio, said corps members were taught at the camp to always think of what they can do for the government and not what the government can do for them all the time.

She also announced the donation of several bottles of hand sanitizers produced by corps members in the skill acquisition and development vanguard team of the state NYSC.