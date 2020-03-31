COVID-19: Akeredolu Signs Public Health Regulations Order

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020, signed Regulations for the good order, safety, security and public health of the State.

This is in exercising aspects of the powers conferred on him by the Public Health Law, Cap. 124, Volume 3, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006, and pursuant to other Laws and enabling powers.

These Regulations are made on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and can be cited as the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19) (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020.

Succinctly, all acts done prior to the commencement of these Regulations to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus Disease, 2019 (COVID-19) are hereby ratified.

It is pertinent to emphasise that the purpose of these Regulations is to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 within the local area as it seems necessary.

In this regard, areas designated as part of the local area include the following:

a)all the local government areas in Ondo State

b) all the area, including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding and circling the Akure Domestic Airport Complex, especially cargo and private wings;

c) all the area, including roads, bridges, pathways, waterways or anyway howsoever surrounding the Ondo Deep Seaport under construction;

d) all the jetties within the geographical boundaries of Ondo State; and

e) all land, sea, lagoon, river and other entry points into Ondo State, within the meaning and intendment of Section 2 of the Quarantine Act, Cap Q2 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The 14-Page Order of Regulations is split into 19 Sections with necessary sub-sections and each of the principal Sections deals with the following, among others:

Power over potentially infectious persons; restriction of movement; powers relating to events, gatherings and premises; power over conduct of trade and commercial activities; closure of public educational, vocational institutions within the local area and power relating to food, drugs other essential supply chain, hoarding and processing manipulation.

Others include: transportation, storage, and disposal of the remains of persons infected with COVID-19; suspension of court proceedings; power to prohibit the transmission of false information as well as offences.

These Regulations are part of Government’s heightened efforts to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to take maximum advantage of the provisions to help Government in this regard.

Donald Ojogo

Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation