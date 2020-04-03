Ondo State News

COVID-19: Akeredolu Constitutes Palliatives Committe

ondoevents 4 hours ago
0

Concerned by the enormous burden imposed on the populace arising from the various measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ondo State Government has set up the State Palliatives Committee.

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is to work out modalities as well as mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of food supply and access to same.

The Committee comprises the following members:

Pastor Akin Olotu- Chairman
Mrs. Morenike Alaka
Mr. Alex Kalejaye
Mrs. Morinsola Olanipekun
Mr. Abayomi Eniayewu
Mrs. Roseline Okafor
Mr. Jacob Adebo (a.k.a Idajo)
Mr. Festus Aregbesola
Tosin Ogunbodede Esq-Secretary

Donald Ojogo
Hon. Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Show More

Related Articles

2 days ago

Ondo Govt closes all borders over coronavirus

2 days ago

COVID-19: Ondo Govt begins fumigation of markets, motor parks

3 days ago

COVID-19: Akeredolu Orders Fumigation Of Markets, Motor Parks

3 days ago

COVID-19: Akeredolu Signs Public Health Regulations Order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Close