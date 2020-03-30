Ondo State News

COVID-19: 12 Suspected Cases Test Negative In Ondo

ondoevents 57 mins ago
The Government of Ondo State has announced that the state is still free from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is coming on the heels of the results of latest tests carried out on 12 suspected cases.

This was the outcome of the meeting between the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN and the State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19.

The Inter Ministerial Committee chaired by the Honourable Commissioner for Health Dr Wahab Adegbenro at a joint press conference with the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, however reiterated that vigilance and strict adherence to global best practices were the only antidote to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Adegbenro said the state has remained negative to the corovarius scourge including the alleged case at Agadagba-Obon in Ese Odo Local Government Area of the State.

