Coronavirus: Ondo government calls for calm, urges stakeholders to work together

Following the Corona Virus outbreak in Lagos, the Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has called for calm, while urging stakeholders to work together to prevent it’s outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner made this call at an Emergency Multi Sectoral Stakeholders meeting of the State Epidemic Preparedness and Response Committee which held in Akure.

Dr Adegbenro said the outbreak which occurred in Lagos, few hours away from Akure is really a cause for concern and a call for key players to join hands and ensure the state is not caught in the web of COVID 19 which has constituted itself a threat to human existence.

He added that COVID 19, being an upper respiratory tract infection is very easy to spread, hence the need for the Federal Government to rise up to situation as it is beyond states.

The commissioner explained that COVID 19 is a more deadlier virus than Lassa Fever, as it kills faster and is more easily spread, thus, all are at risk.

He disclosed that the Lassa Fever burden in the state has reduced but there is need for stakeholders to do more to keep it permanently at bay.

Dr Adegbenro tasked residents to maintain hygienic environmental and health enhanceing practices such as; constant hand washing and refrain from being at large gatherings as much as possible.

The Health Commissioner added that residents should refrain from traveling outside the state as much as possible.

He said Health workers are more at risk and the death of a Health Worker in the cause of managing any outbreak has untold negative effect on case management ,hence the need for immediate, concise and collective action to be taken.

The Commissioner pleaded with the Media to help sensitise the public as a social responsibility and in the interest of the state.

In his presentation, the Director Epidemiology and disease control, Dr Stephen Fagbemi said the disease is characterized by a flu- like symptom of Fever and Cough which is often associated with shortness of breath that can rapidly progress to Pneumonia and later complicated by respiratory failure.

He stressed the need for strengthening of the health system through proper and adequate funding to enable it respond appropriately.

Responding, the PS HMB, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola also buttressed the need for proper funding of the health system when all is still well, so it can respond to emergencies when it arises.

Dr Ikuomola said all stakeholders should have input in fighting any outbreak when ever it arises.

The Director Orientation and Mobilisation, Ministry of Information, Mr Bodunde Aladejimokun harped on the need for increased sensitisation and taking of precautionary measures while promising on behalf of the information ministry to do the needful.

Dr Adesina Akintan said because of the nature of the disease, some people will have respiratory failure, so there is need to provide Ventilators for health facilities apart from the Infectious Disease Hospital, so they can respond as expected