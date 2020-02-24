Buhari’s Visit: Ondo declares public holiday

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the declaration of Tuesday, February 25, 2020 a Public Holiday.

Governor Akeredolu while granting the approval says, the Public Holiday is necessary for the State to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to arrive the State to commission two key legacy projects, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change. These are part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the administration.

The Governor expresses appreciation to God for the journey thus far even as he enjoins all to take advantage of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the Anniversary celebrations.

Donald Ojogo

Commissioner for Information and Orientation/Chairman, Publicity and Programmes Sub-Committee