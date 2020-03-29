Buhari hails Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at 68

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the governing party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 68th birthday, March 29, 2020.

President Buhari salutes Asiwaju’s courage, forthrightness and diligence in providing exemplary and broadminded leadership for the political party, extolling him for particularly taking the path of wisdom in solving problems.

The President believes the former governor has inspired great leadership in Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre of the country, and extended his large-heartedness to other states and the legislature, steadily providing a ladder for budding leaders to grow and contribute to national development.

President Buhari affirms that Asiwaju’s greatest strength lies in his ability to look beyond religious, ethnic and political stereotyping, embracing the reality of Nigeria as one entity, and extending his warmth, acumen and experience to other parts of the country, particularly in difficult times like the current struggle against COVID-19.

The President prays that almighty God will grant the APC National Leader longer life, strength and good health,” Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina said.