BRECAN rolls out activities for 2020 World Cancer Day

The war against cancer, especially breast and cervical, championed by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu through Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and Coalition Against Cancer in Nigeria, CACIN, is gaining momentum as 24 concerned civil societies are set to jointly mark 2020 World Cancer Day in Ondo, and Oyo States.

In Ondo State, 11 organisations are collaborating to organise two days activities to mark the day, starting from February 4th with a walk against cancer and free cervical screening.

This would be followed by a town hall meeting at the Federal Medical center, Owo on February 11th, with the theme ” I am and I will”.

In Oyo State, 13 organizations have concluded plans to mark the day with a school outreach on Friday, 31st of January, while on Sunday, 2nd of February, there will be two outreaches, one at a church and the other at NASFAT.

Tuesday, February 4th will be the Grand Finale at NULGE Hall Onireke, and there will be free breast and cervical cancer screening for over 400 women.

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) is a leading not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation galvanising action against breast cancer in Nigeria.