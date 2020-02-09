BRECAN MARKS WORLD CANCER DAY IN OYO ANCIENT TOWN, PROVIDES FREE BREAST AND CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING

The Oyo State chapter of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) is making good her resolve to take cancer awareness to every nook and cranny of the state by marking the 2020 World Cancer Day in the ancient town of Oyo. Oyo is one of the foremost Yoruba towns known for its rich history and cultural heritage.

With Queen Aanu at the Palace

After successfully spearheading and coordinating the coalition of fifteen organizations to mark the hugely successful World Cancer Day on the 4th of February, 2020 in Ibadan, the chapter moved to Oyo on the 6th of February to mark the event with the good people of Oyo, having earlier paid an advocacy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, His imperial majesty, Oba Adeyemi III few weeks to the event. The advocacy visit and the event was facilitated by Olori Anuoluwapo Adeyemi. In his magnanimity, the Alaafin promised to make Atiba hall available for the programme free of charge. He also charged the community heads present to mobilize people for the programme.

On Thursday, 6th of February, 2020, Atiba Hall, Oyo, venue of the programme was filled to capacity. Among the dignitaries that graced the event include, the Bashorun of Oyo Kingdom, High chiefs, the Oyomesis, the Iyaloja and her entourage. Also in attendance were two other Queens of the Alaafin. In his speech delivered by Queen Aanu, the Alaafin thanked BRECAN for bringing the event to his domain describing it as a life saving venture. He urged the people to make good use of whatever information that they were going to receive.

Dr. Folorunso Salako from the department of Radiation Oncology, University College Hospital (UCH) while giving the health talk enlightened the people on the three major cancers in Nigeria; Breast, Cervical and Prostrate Cancers. He spoke about the signs and symptoms, the need for regular medical screening and the importance of early detection. He also warned the people to desist from certain life styles, such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, lack of exercise, poor diet, etc which could predispose them to coming down with cancers.

From left, the Doctors from UCH, the three Queens and BRECAN Oyo State Chairperson

BRECAN, in conjunction with the Society for Family Health (SFH) also provided free Breast and Cervical Cancer screening for all the women present who numbered over hundred. To assist with the screening, the Alaafin graciously provided a mobile hospital which served as an additional screening point. Cases detected during the screening have been referred to UCH for further tests and follow up

An elated Queen Aanu who could not hide her joy was full of appreciation for BRECAN’s decision to bring such programme to Oyo. She thanked BRECAN’s founder, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for championing and sustaining the campaign and pledged her full interest and support to all BRECAN programmes. She later hosted the BRECAN and SFH team to lunch at the palace after the programme.