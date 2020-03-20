Be united for National Development, Gov Akeredolu charges women

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has advised women in the country to work towards achieving a common front for national growth and development.

Governor Akeredolu gave the advice in his office while receiving members of the Oduduwa Women Advocacy Group led by its National President Erelu Modupe Martins who paid him a courtesy visit.

While urging the women to rededicate themselves to their callings and not operate as social group by showing commitment and love to one another and the society at large, Governor Akeredolu promised to give necessary support to the group to achieve its aims and objectives.

He stressed the importance of women to the societal development and enjoined them to always have unity of purpose to make progress in the nation.

Speaking during the visit, Erelu Modupe Martins applauded the governor for the various programmes and policies put in place in the state in the last three years to develop women and the people of the state.

She particularly lauded him for ensuring that the South West Security Network initiative known as Amotekun came to existence stressing that this will go a long way to address security challenges being faced by women in rural areas and beyond.