APC Celebrates Governor El-Rufai On 60th Birthday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates with the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Our great party is proud to identify with Governor El-Rufai whose trademark has been a fearless and people-focussed leadership in all public and elective offices he has occupied.

We fondly recall El-Rufai’s legacies as former Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises and Minister of Federal Capital Territory. Notably, El-Rufai’s celebrated courage in the pursuit of common good hallmarked his determination in implementing and restoring the Abuja masterplan.

In our national discourse, El-Rufai has been vocal on issues bothering on good governance and how to make our nation’s constituent units and institutions work optimally. The report of the Governor El-Rufai headed committee on True Federalism remains a reference point in the debates on restructuring and devolution of powers.

As governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai has recorded tremendous success despite the dwindling revenue accruing to the state from the federal allocation. The El-Rufai administration has positioned Kaduna Stare as a top destination for investors who are benefiting from its various developmental policies and the investment friendly environment.

He has embarked on massive recovery of government’s property from illegal occupiers and encroachers; improved the learning environment through massive renovation of the state owned public schools across the state; reformed the state civil service by instilling new work attitudes, curbing corruption and accountability; improved the state’s Internally Generated Revenue by plugging leakeages and embarked on massive infrastructure drive, particularly in road construction, water works and better service delivery in the state’s health sector.

We pray for good health and wisdom for Governor El-Rufai as he continues to inspire the younger generation and contribute to the development of the APC, Kaduna State and the nation.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)