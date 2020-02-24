Amotekun: We cannot compromise security of our people says Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says on the issue of Amotekun the Southwest geopolitical zone cannot compromise the security of its people.

Akeredolu stated this on Monday while declaring open the Public Hearing of Ondo State Security Network Agency Bill codenamed Amotekun Bill in Akure.

The State House of Assembly on Feb. 18, deliberated on the bill and committed it to the House Committee on Security Matters after scaling through First and Second reading.

The governor noted that there was no cause for alarm nor any fear as regards the planned security outfit.

According to him, the governors of the geopolitical zone have deliberated on the bill as well as all attorney generals of the states.

`1/we cannot compromise the security of our people and their property because our people voted for us to defend them and ensure their security.

“There is no going back and there is nothing that can happen. Yoruba people must unite and live together. This bill is about six states of Yoruba people.

“Though there is no regional house of assembly but we must look at our peculiarities. It is not about ethnicity but utmost importance of life,’’ he stated.

Akeredolu said that the security corps would work with other security agencies to share intelligence to combat crime in the zone.

In his words, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, said that the purpose of the bill was fundamental to life.

“It is to safeguard lives and property of our people. Many lives are being lost on daily basis and the assembly is not happy about this, hence the need for this hearing.

“We want to appreciate our governor for championing the cause for the outfit,’’ he said.

The speaker, therefore, urged all participants to contribute meaningfully to the bill so that it could act in controlling and maintaining peace in the state.

Chief Olu Falae, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said he was happy about the initiative, adding that Amotekun should have power to arrest and prosecute.

Falae recalled that he had suffered in the hands of kidnappers for four days.

He explains that if one was not safe in his backyard, then there was no security.

The former SGF noted that Yoruba people needed to be secured, having invested in the country so much.

“We don’t want secession because we have put a lot in Nigeria and we can’t leave the country for we are the most indigenous people of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Hon. Oladele Begudu, the Chairman of the House Committee on Security Matters, said that the forum was to collate public inputs into the bill.

“Law is made for people and we must get their contributions.

“After this hearing, we are going to Ibadan soon and we will harmonise it before the bill is being passed into law,’’ he said.

Chief Seinde Arogbofa, the Secretary of Afenifere, a sociopolitical Yoruba organisation, said that the Amotekun corps should report to police but there could be collaboration and intelligence sharing between them.

Arogbofa added that membership of the corps should be strictly by indigeneship.

According to him, the security corps should imbibe high level of discipline.

Oba Federick Obateru, the Chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas, warned that the corps should not be hijacked by state governments’ security apparatus for their selfish interests.

Obateru, the Olugbo of Ugbo, advised lawmakers handling the bill to ensure that only intelligent and experienced people handled the corps.

He also urged all major stakeholders not to complicate the security outfit but enable it meet its primary aims of establishing it.