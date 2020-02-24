Aketi: Three years of competence, character and courage

It’s exactly three years today that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, took over the mantle of leadership of Ondo State as the sixth democratically elected Governor of the sunshine state.

Three years on, the road to redemption of the state has been a story of a dogged driver, poised and determined to drive the people to a destination filled with prosperity and unprecedented development.

Today in Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu has shown leadership with integrity and passion, setting a new pace for truth, trust and courage in leadership.

Across the world, there are three “Cs” that measure the place of a good leader- Competence, Character and Courage.

These three Cs are what Governor Akeredolu has employed to change the narrative of the state by giving governance a new meaning, with a display of uncommon love and passion for the people.

With competence, the Governor has set the state on the path of accelerated progress, development and growth. He has developed every sector of the state. His character has aided the progress of the state.

Unarguably, it is only in the state that contractors are mobilized to site with zero naira. Arakunrin Akeredolu has practically taken his integrity to the market to bring goodies to the state. No wonder he is now being referred to as Mr. “Talk and Do”.

Courage, of course, has been displayed by Governor Akeredolu in many ways, especially on issues that affect the people.

Governor Akeredolu has shown that he is a fearless Owo man who will damn every consequence to stand with the people.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, an achiever and an accomplished man in his chosen career, Governor Akeredoku has over the years carved a niche for himself in public service with the manner he has delivered on electoral promises and developed the sunshine state.

Today in Ondo State, potable water supply, which was below 4% before Governor Akeredolu assumed office has now been improved. The Akeredolu administration has rehabilitated over two thousand water facilities across the state, while also sinking new ones.

This administration has also recorded uncommon stride with the introduction of Kamomi Aketi urban water kiosk, where people make use of digital card to fetch clean and safe water. It’s the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Today in Ondo State, there are over 800 public primary schools that have been renovated and reconstructed. More schools have already been earmarked for reconstruction and renovation in the year 2020.

Within the space of three years, Governor Akeredoku has constructed massive roads, attracted over five industries into the state, situated at the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub in Ore, constructed the first flyover interchange in Ore, provided numerous job opportunities, built new hospital, improved the healthcare sector with the purchase of multi million naira equipment, procured medical equipment worth billions of naira, and lots more.

The people are daily reaping the gains of good governance in Ondo state, and subsequently now refer to the Governor as Mr. talk and do.

As we roll out the drums to celebrate three years of purposeful and people driven leadership, it’s important to note that the only option left for us is to move to a greater height with Akeredolu. Let us move to a glorious place.

Happy Anniversary to us all.

3YearsInOffice

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Special Assistant to the Governor (New Media)