Akeredolu Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law

Press Release

…thanks Assembly; says outfit complimentary to Police, others; political colouration won’t be allowed

The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN today, Wednesday 4th March, 2020, signed the Ondo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into Law.

This followed the passage of the Bill by the Ondo State House of Assembly sequel to legislative scrutiny which included a Pubic Hearing.

At the brief signing ceremony which took place at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor Akeredolu warned against any political colouration of the outfit even as he reiterated that the Amotekun Corps shall be complimentary and not independent of the operations and efforts of the Nation’s security agencies.

“We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the Southwest Region.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complimentary efforts by the governors of the Southwest to engender unity, peace and security.

“Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the Police must continue to discharge its obligations and responsibilities to the people”, Governor Akeredolu said.

He thanked the House of Assembly for the promptness in the handling of the Bill, saying, their speed and thoroughness underscored the importance attached to the Bill.