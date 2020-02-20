Akeredolu performs groundbreaking ceremony of world first entrepreneurship village

In line with the commitment to achieve his administration’s cardinal point of Job creation through entrepreneurship, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday performed the ground breaking ceremony of the World’s first Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (AYE) Village.

The entrepreneurship village, situated adjacent the International Event and Culture Center (DOME), will be built by the AYE, with the provision of land by the state government as a means of support and partnership.

The Africa’s Young Entreprenuers is a platform with a vision to successfully develop Africa’s budding entrepreneurs through mutual networking with established captains of industries.

The A.Y.E brings learning, resources and business acumen, with the aim of developing young entrepreneurs within the ages of 18 – 45, with 12.6 million members in 20 African Countries.

Governor Akeredolu, who performed the ground breaking ceremony, said the village, when completed, will address the challenges of skilled labour shortage posing serious problems in the country.

Arakunrin Akeredolu believed that, with the existence of the village, it will prepare the people, particularly the youths for the Deep Sea Port which his administration is vigorously pursuing.

The Governor explained that the establishment of an Entrepreneurship village in the state capital will change the narrative of the state from a civil service state into one where entrepreneurs who will turn out to be employers of labour will abound.

A. Y. E, led by the President, Summy Francis, thanked the Governor for providing the support needed to achieve the dream of the organisation to build the world first entrepreneurship center.

Francis explained that his choice of the state was because of the peace and the stability in the state.